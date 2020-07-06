Magu Only Went To Honour The Invitation Of A Presidential Panel, Says EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has refuted claims that its Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, was arrested on Monday but explained that the agency’s boss only went to honour an invitation by a presidential panel.

There were claims that the Department of State Security (DSS) had arrested Mr Magu but a statement by the EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale on Monday, said the anti-craft agency’s boss was neither arrested nor forced to honour an invitation.

According to the statement, the EFCC boss only honoured an invitation by a Presidential Panel reviewing the activities of the agency, at the Banquet Hall wing of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“He was served the invitation to the Panel, while on his way to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for a meeting.”

“The EFCC boss was neither arrested nor forced to honour the invitation. A member of a legal team from the EFCC is also with him on the Panel,” the statement added.

The DSS had earlier said it did not arrest Mr Magu, stressing that the Service has no connection with the incident.

When contacted, Magu’s S.A. on Media, Tony Amokeodo, told Channels Television that his boss was not arrested but only invited to answer questions regarding some allegations against the agency.