PDP Only Interested In Edo State Treasury, Says Governor Ganduje

The Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) campaign council for Edo State governorship poll, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is only interested in Edo State’s treasury.

Governor Ganduje of Kano State who spoke on Monday in Abuja after the APC Edo Campaign Council was inaugurated at the party’s National Secretariat also said the APC is not bothered by the defection of Governor Obaseki to the PDP.

According to Ganduje, the reasons for Mr Obaseki’s defection are far from being noble and the people will ultimately decide who to pitch their tent with.

He said the PDP accepted Governor Obaseki because he (Obaseki) is in charge of Edo State’s treasury.

“The PDP decided to accommodate our former governor in Edo State not because they have anything in common, not because they share some feelings, but simply because he is managing the treasury of Edo State and they want him to use that treasury in order to win the election,” Ganduje said.

He, however, added that Edo people are watching and and will not accept the move to hand over the State’s treasury to the PDP.

Ganduje said: “Edo State are watching; they know that somebody who was assisted in 2016 to win an election, somebody who was given every cooperation to succeed in the governance of Edo State without doing much for the people, at the end of it, he has taken the treasury and now handed it over to PDP in order to win the election. The people of Edo State will not accept this treachery.”

PDP Reacts

Meanwhile, the PDP has described as a huge irony that Governor Ganduje, who has become a butt of national shame after being seen on viral video stuffing his robe with gratification in foreign currency, will accuse the PDP of corruption intentions in the Edo state governorship election.

In a communique on Monday, the PDP said it is a paradox that an individual who has earned himself the disgraceful public sobriquet of “gandollar”, after being caught collecting gratification, would attempt to accuse others of having intention of looting the treasury of a state.

The PDP further pointed out that it is only in a party like the APC, under a Buhari Presidency, that such a tarnished individual can be selected to speak in public, let alone lead a governorship election campaign.