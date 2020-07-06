Restructure Security Apparatus, Give Igbos A Chance In 2023 – Ohaneze

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has urged the Federal Government to look into the present security apparatus in the country and find a way of restructuring it in order to combat the security challenges in the country.

President General of the apex Igbo socio-political group, Mr John Nwodo disclosed this when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Hope Uzodinma at the Imo State Government House in Owerri.

He said if not tackled headlong, the present insecurity challenge in the country is capable of causing serious disaffection across the nation.

Regarding the 2023 Presidency, Mr Nwodo also used the opportunity to appeal to political parties in the country to look the way of the Igbos.

Nwodo said he is confident that if Igbos are given the opportunity they will turn the situation of the country around.

Meanwhile, Governor Hope Uzodinma noted that with this meeting, the people of the Southeast have agreed to partner with the Federal Government in all its policies and programmes for the benefit of the nation at large.