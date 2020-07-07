15 Killed In Fresh Katsina Attack

Bandits have killed 15 farmers at Yar Gamji village in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Residents in the affected community told Channels Television that the victims were killed while working on their various farmlands when the bandits attacked at about 10:00 am on Monday.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident saying, “It’s true that 15 people were killed in an attack in their various farmlands far away from Yar Gamji.”

He explained that the bandits pursued the farmers to the forest, shooting and killing them.

“The bandits numbering over 200 came on motorcycles armed with AK 47 rifles pursuing them (the farmers) even to the forest, shooting and killing them.

“A mop up after revealed the 15 corpses. At present, our people are on ground and I am expecting a detailed report on their confrontation with the bandits,” he added.

The attack comes few hours after the Nigerian Army flagged off ‘Exercise Sahel Sanity’ to mitigate the spate of insecurity in the north western states of the country.

The exercise was launched in Faskari, one of the front-line Local Government Areas of Katsina, the exercise is aimed at restoring peace in the regions.

Speaking during the official flag off of ceremony on the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai announced that the exercise is carefully designed to flush out armed bandits, terrorist groups and other criminal elements hibernating in the forests of Dumburum, Gando, Subobo and Kagara in Katsina, Zamfara and parts of Sokoto states.