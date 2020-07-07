44-Year-Old Pastor Arrested For Raping Daughter

The Police in Ogun State says it has arrested a 44-year-old man, Oluwafemi Oyebola, for raping his biological daughter.

Oyebola who is said to be a pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church, Ogo Oluwa Parish in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state, was arrested following a complaint by the daughter who reported at Owode-Egbado divisional headquarters that her father had been forcefully having carnal knowledge of her since 2015.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said that the 19-year-old reported that shortly after the demise of her mother, she got pregnant for her father three times and he allegedly took her to a nurse where the pregnancies were aborted.

“After the third abortion, the suspect did family planning for her so as not to get pregnant any longer,” the PPRO said.

“Having realised that her father is all out to ruin her life, she ran away from the house and reported to an NGO – Advocacy For Children And Vulnerable Persons Network – consequent upon which she was taken to Owode-Egbado police station for complaint.

“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Owode-Egbado division, Superintendent of Police, Olabisi Elebute led her detectives to the pastor’s house where he was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect made a confessional statement that all his daughter said is nothing but the whole truth,” the PPRO said.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson, has now ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.