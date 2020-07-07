Air Force Launches Fresh Offensive Against Bandits In Sokoto

The Nigerian Air Force has launched a fresh offensive against bandits in Sokoto State, Northwest Nigeria.

This resulted to the death of several bandits and the destruction of some of their camps by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the spokesman of the Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the operation was carried out on July 6.

According to him, the military exercise aimed at ridden the region of armed bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers, and other criminal elements is in collaboration with the Defence Headquarters (DHQ)-led Operation Accord.

Meanwhile, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has reiterated his commitment in fighting criminal elements in the north western states.

Abubakar who has been in Sokoto to oversee the planning and launch of the Operation, expressed satisfaction with what has been achieved so far.

He noted that while sustaining the air offensive, the Air Component was working closely with ground troops to ensure that the armed bandits that escape the aerial bombardments are mopped up on the ground.

READ ALSO: Ondo Assembly Serves Impeachment Notice To Deputy Governor

The Air chief disclosed that because the Kagara Forest extends to Niger Republic, there was also ongoing liaison with the Nigerien Authorities to ensure that the bandits do not escape through the international borders.

While calling for the support of all Nigerians, he assured the people of the military’s determination in creating a stable and secured environment.

“Security and development are two sides of the same coin and I am very happy with what the State Government is doing in order to enhance development of communities so that people can see that they have a stake in the system.

“With what we are doing and what State Governments are doing, the problem of armed banditry will soon fizzle out,” he said.