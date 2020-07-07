COVID-19: Commissioner, 21 Others Discharged In Delta

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu and 21 other persons have been discharged from the isolation centre in Delta State.

A statement issued on Tuesday by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olisa Ifeajika, confirmed this.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s spokesman noted that the state government released them after testing negative for COVID-19 following long periods of isolation and treatment.

He noted that the Commissioner tested positive for the coronavirus disease on June 20.

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chiedu Ebie, who tested positive three weeks ago is awaiting the result of his final test to determine when he would be discharged.

The state government also called on the people to support its efforts at curbing the spread of the pandemic by complying with the protocols prescribed by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).