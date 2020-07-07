Ikokwu Four: Police Dismiss Indicted Officers, Arraign Them In Court

The police authorities in Rivers State have dismissed four officers indicted in the murder of one Chima Ikwunador to death in December 2019 and severe injuries of four others.

This was confirmed in a statement by the spokesman for the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni.

While Ikwunador was said to have been tortured to death, four others – Ifeanyi Onyekwere, Ogbonna Victor, Ifeanyi Osuji, and Osaze Friday were unlawfully inflicted with various degrees of injuries.

But the police spokesman said the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, has ordered the dismissal of the erring officers from the Force.

He noted that the ex-cops would be arraigned in court on charges bordering on conspiracy and Murder, among other Charges.

“The Officers from the Eagle Crack Squad who allegedly tortured late Chima Ikwunador to death in December 2019 and unlawfully inflicted various degrees of injuries on, Ifeanyi Onyekwere ‘m’, Ogbonna Victor ‘m’, Ifeanyi Osuji ‘m’ and Osaze Friday ‘m’ have been dismissed by the Rivers State Police Command and will be charged to Court tomorrow for Conspiracy and Murder, among other Charges.

“The Officers who had gone through the processes of Orderly Room Trials were today de-kitted and dismissed from the Force, hence their arraignment,” the statement partly read.

He recalled that the police boss, had upon assuming duty, promised to address all cases of infractions and unprofessional conduct of the Officers and men of the Command, and to offer quality policing services to the state.

According to Omoni, the action is in furtherance of the Commissioner’s avowed commitment to entrench discipline in the State Police Command.

The police spokesman also called on the public to avail the police of useful information that will aid their job.