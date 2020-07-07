Kidnapped Delta NLC Chairman Regains Freedom

The abducted Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Delta State, Comrade Goodluck Ofobruku, has regained his freedom.

He was released last night after spending about 48 hours in the kidnappers’ den.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa confirmed the development to Channels Television on Tuesday.

He however said he wasn’t aware if any ransom was paid.

The police boss noted that efforts were ongoing to track down the kidnapper and make them face the full wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, the NLC chief is currently receiving treatment at one of the medical facilities in the state.

He was kidnapped on Saturday night while driving out of his house behind Immigration Office, off Ibusa road axis of Ughelli-Asaba highway.