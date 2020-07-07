Advertisement

Kidnapped Delta NLC Chairman Regains Freedom

Vivian Oramadike  
Updated July 7, 2020

 

 

The abducted Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Delta State, Comrade Goodluck Ofobruku, has regained his freedom.

He was released last night after spending about 48 hours in the kidnappers’ den.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa confirmed the development to Channels Television on Tuesday.

He however said he wasn’t aware if any ransom was paid.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Abduct Delta NLC Chairman

The police boss noted that efforts were ongoing to track down the kidnapper and make them face the full wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, the NLC chief is currently receiving treatment at one of the medical facilities in the state.

He was kidnapped on Saturday night while driving out of his house behind Immigration Office, off Ibusa road axis of Ughelli-Asaba highway.



More on Local

Third Mainland Bridge Repairs To Begin In July, End In January 2020 – Govt

Shun Malpractice, WAEC Warns Students Ahead Of Exams

44-Year-Old Pastor Arrested For Raping Daughter

774,000 Jobs: Labour Minister, Ngige Apologises To National Assembly

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV