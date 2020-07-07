Man Allegedly Stabs Wife To Death In Jigawa

A man has allegedly stabbed his wife to death in Jahun Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The spokesperson for the State Police Command, Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed this to channels Television on Tuesday.

He explained that the suspect, Adamu Hassan, stabbed the victim, Hauwa Sani, eight times with a knife, adding that the victim later died following the brutal attack.

According to the police spokesman, preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect acted based on the influence of drugs as he has been addicted to substance abuse for long.

READ ALSO: Ikokwu Four: Police Dismiss Indicted Officers, Arraign Them In Court

Jinjiri explained that the police received the shocking report on July 3 and rushed to the scene.

Although the victim was taken to the hospital, she was however certified dead.

The police authorities noted that the suspect who fled the scene of the crime was however arrested.

“To this end, the police pursued the suspect on the run and arrested him. It was confirmed that the suspect and the deceased have two children and they have been in marriage for the past eight years,” he said.

Meanwhile, the victim has been buried by her relatives in conjunction with Islamic rite.