Nigeria Is Yet To Fully Embrace Democracy – The Week In Quotes

Corruption is a major concern threatening Nigeria’s democracy, even as the nation and the world at large continues to battle the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are some top quotes from the passing week, that highlight the socioeconomic and political atmosphere within the country at this time, as well as giving us a feel of the tension around the globe.

1. Nigeria attaches great importance to poverty eradication. It is for this reason that in May 2019, on my inauguration for 2nd term in office, our government committed itself to starting a new programme of lifting a 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within a 10-year period.

President Muhammadu Buhari reiterates the plan of his administration to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within the next 10 years.

2. At least I am bold enough to come out in the open and say that I will not support Obaseki. It would have been different if I was hiding or pretending to be supporting him and doing some damages.

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kassim Afegbua, says he will not support Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki for the second term in office.

3. The agreement here is that there is not going to be any increase in the tariffs on July 1st.

The leadership of the National Assembly says it has convinced the Distribution Companies (DISCOs) in the country to defer the hike in electricity tariffs scheduled to take effect from July 1, 2020.

4. We are mistaken in assuming that we have had a transition from dictatorship to democracy. We still haven’t.

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, says Nigeria is yet to fully embrace democratic norms and values.

5. The PDP leadership turned Dubai into their “Strategic” meeting place ahead of the 2019 general elections in Nigeria, and ‘Hushpuppi’s’ affinity with the PDP leadership is not mere coincidence.

The All Progressives Congress says there were links between major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party and the US indicted fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, also known as ‘Hushpuppi’.

6. We all want this to be over. We all want to get on with our lives, but the hard reality is this is not even close to being over.

The WHO warns that the Coronavirus pandemic is “not even close to being over.

7. The number one job creator under the Ministry of Information and Culture is the Digital Switch Over (DSO) in broadcasting, which is set to create one million jobs in the next three years through the manufacturing of set-top-boxes (decoders) and TV sets, TV and Film production, as well as TV and Online advertising and Data, among others.

Mr Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, says his ministry will create more than two million additional jobs within the next three years.

8. The US is mistaken if it thinks things like negotiations would still work on us.

North Korea says it does “not feel any need” to resume talks with Washington.

9. Buhari could have dealt with Wike and Fayose but he let them be.

Mr Femi Adesina says President Muhammadu Buhari refused to move against Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose because of his role as the father of the nation.

10. President Buhari is committed to electoral reforms.

The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, says President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to improving electoral reform in the country.