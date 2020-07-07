Ondo Doctors Withdraw Services From Infectious Disease Hospital

COVID-19 specialists in Ondo State, under the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP), have withdrawn their services following failure of government to accede to their demands.

The Secretary NAGGMDP, Ondo State, Dr. Tunde Olasakinju, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

According to him, the group had initially withdrawn their services as of Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

But they then requested that their members who are COVID-19 specialists in the Infectious Disease Hospital Akure, to continue to work till Thursday morning, July 2, 2020, in the interest of the general public and particularly the confirmation of the COVID19 Status of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Olasakinju, however, noted that it became imperative that the members be withdrawn immediately (from midnight of 6th July 2020) due to lack of the human face expected from the government.