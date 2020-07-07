Property Seizure: Ex-Army General Sues Lagos Govt, Demands N8bn Damages

A retired Major General of the Nigerian Army, Abdul Tijjani, has dragged the Lagos State government and seven others before a Federal High Court in Abuja, challenging the alleged injustice perpetrated against him by officials of the state.

The plaintiff is specifically challenging the alleged sabotage of the execution of a court judgment which returned his landed property in Lagos State to him after a period of an unlawful seizure.

In a fundamental human rights suit instituted in Abuja, the former army general prayed Justice Inyang Ekwo to order the Lagos State government and its governor to pay him a cumulative compensation of N8 billion as damages for alleged injustice suffered in the hands of the officials.

The plaintiff also asked the judge to compel the National Judicial Council (NJC) to pay another sum of N100 million for alleged misconduct of a Federal High Court judge, Justice Ayokunle Faji, during the hearing of his matter.

He further asked the court for an order compelling the trial of Justice Faji for allegedly perverting the course of justice in his case.

Justice Ekwom, therefore, fixed July 13 for hearing and ordered service of the processes on all the respondents.

The respondents are the NJC, Federal High Court, Nigerian Bar Association, Justice Faji, Kasheem Adeniji, Attorney General of the Federation, as well as Lagos State Government and its governor.