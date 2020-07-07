Third Mainland Bridge Repairs To Begin In July, End In January 2021 – Govt

The Federal Government and Lagos State Government have sought the cooperation of motorists and residents on the partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge which would last six months.

Ahead of the closure of the bridge for maintenance work and expected to commence on July 24, the governments urged them to cooperate with the appropriate agencies.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukayode Popoola; Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde; and Special Adviser to the Governor on Works, Aramide Adeyoye, made the appeal on Tuesday at a press conference in Lagos.

They gave an assurance that the governments would put in place necessary measures to reduce gridlocks during the period.

In his remarks, Popoola explained that there would be a diversion of traffic in two phases during the partial closure of the bridge between July 24 and January 24, 2021.

He noted that Phase One of the diversion would last three months for repairs of the Oworonsoki bound lane of the bridge.

According to the federal controller, the first stage will be for morning traffic from 12:00am to 1:00pm from Oworonshoki to Lagos Island on the Lagos Island-bound lane, while the afternoon traffic from 1:00pm to 12:00am will be from Lagos Island to Oworonsoki on the Lagos Island-bound lane.

He added that the Phase Two of the diversion for the repair of the Lagos Island-bound lane of the Third Mainland Bridge would be for morning traffic from 12:00am to 1:00pm from Oworonsoki to Lagos Island on the Oworonsoki bound lane.

Popoola stated that the afternoon traffic from 1:00pm to 12:00am would be from Lagos Island to Oworonsoki on the Oworonsoki bound lane.

He said the government was aware of the inconveniences the maintenance of the bridge might cause motorists, promising that appropriate agencies for traffic control would direct and help traffic movement in the affected areas and alternative routes.

“Motorists are advised to also ply these alternative routes: First, from Carter Bridge through Iddo through Oyingbo to join Adekunle ramp inward Oworonsoki. Secondly, from Ijora Olopa through Western Avenue to Ikorodu Road,” the federal controller said.

On his part, Oladeinde said priority would be given to those driving from Mainland to the Island in the morning and afternoon to use the Third Mainland while those driving against traffic would use the alternative routes.

He assured motorists that Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would work with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in all the alternative routes to ensure they have a smooth journey during the partial closure of the bridge.

While stressing the need for the reduction of vehicles on the road during the partial closure of the bridge, the commissioner advised that those who don’t have any genuine reason to be on the road should stay at home.

He disclosed that there would be an increase in the number of public vehicles for people to leave there vehicles at home to make the road less congested, adding that the public vehicles would be available and affordable for road users.

Oladeinde said, “If you don’t have to travel, I will advise that you stay at home so that we can minimise the number of vehicles on the road.

“If you can work at home, please do; but if you can’t, we will ensure we will be on the road for you to get to your destination as quickly as possible.”

The commissioner also advised residents to use alternative transport such as ferries, saying the Lagos Ferry Services would increase the number of fleets in the morning for people from Ikorodu and Mile 2, as alternative means of transport.

Adeyoye, on her part, thanked the Federal Government for bringing the repair of Third Mainland Bridge on board.

She stated that the state government had commenced necessary preparatory works on all the alternative routes in the state to make them motorable for the commuters.

The governor’s aide added that Lagos would do its best within two works to work on all the roads that may likely cause gridlocks to be free of potholes.

She, however, warned trucks and vehicles not road worthy or serviceable to stay away from Lagos roads.