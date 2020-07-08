Advertisement

BREAKING: No Unity School Will Participate In Scheduled WAEC Exams – Adamu Adamu

Channels Television  
Updated July 8, 2020
'Call Off This Strike', Education Minister Begs ASUU
Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

 

The Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu has just announced that no Unity Schools will participate in the scheduled WAEC exams.

Mr Adamu stated this after the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday.

He said that none of the schools under his ministry will resume until schools are considered safe.

The Minister urged the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and the state governments to reconsider their decision to open for exams.

 

 



More on Headlines

BREAKING: NNPC Confirms Seven Deaths As Explosion Rocks Facility

Domestic Flight Operations Resume In Lagos And Abuja

FEC Holds Virtual Meeting, Honours Late Ex-Sports Minister, Abdulkadir

Senate Holds Valedictory Session For Lagos Senator Who Died Of COVID-19

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV