Domestic Flight Operations Resume In Lagos And Abuja

Flight operations in Lagos State and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja have resumed after over three months of being shut down following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the turnout of passengers was low as Channels Television monitored activities at the domestic wing of the Murtala International Airport, Lagos.

Passengers were seen with their masks on, observing social distancing and adhering to other COVID-19 protocols.

It was gathered that only five airlines have been given approval to fly.

Meanwhile, in Abuja, passengers were also seen arriving at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to board flights to Lagos.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 gave the go-ahead for the commencement of domestic flights following approval by the president.

On July 1, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika announced that the Abuja and Lagos airports will resume domestic operations on July 8, while the Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri airports would resume on the 11th.

Other airports are also expected to resume operations on the 15th.

Sirika, however, noted that a date for the international airports will be announced in due course.