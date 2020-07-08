Ex-Chelsea Star Kalou Leaves Hertha Berlin After Six Years

Ivory Coast star, Salomon Kalou, has left German side, Hertha Berlin where he spent six years.

The former Chelsea forward was suspended in May for recording himself breaking the physical distancing rules put in place due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Kalou, 38, took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday to announce that he is leaving the German capital side.

The 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner also thanked the team and their fans for making his time at the club memorable.

“Dear Hertha fans, thank you so much,” he tweeted. “Hertha Bsc organization thank you. So many good memories shared. God willing, I will see you guys soon.”

Dear Hertha Fans thank u so much. Hertha Bsc organization thank u. So Many good memories shared. God willing, i will see u guys soon. #hahohe @herthabsc pic.twitter.com/jWn0ViBQqF — Salomon Kalou (@salomonkalou) July 7, 2020

During his time at Hertha, he scored 53 goals in 173 games with 16 assists.

The Ivorian signed for Hertha after three years with French side, Lille who he teamed up with following a six-year stint with Chelsea in England.