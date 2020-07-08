Gunmen Abduct Two Aides Of Ondo Politician

Some gunmen have abducted two men along the Ifira- Sosan Akoko Road in Akoko South/East Local Government Area of Ondo state.

Channels Television gathered that the victims who were abducted on Tuesday night, are personal aides to a politician from the state.

The Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro also confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

According to him, four men were initially abducted, but the kidnappers decided to release two of them.

Ikoro further stated that the police and other security agencies in the area have been combing the nearby bush to rescue the victims and apprehend the kidnappers.

He added that the police is also investigating the reason the kidnappers released two of the victims.