Nigeria Records 460 New Cases Of COVID-19 As Total Infections Exceed 30,000

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 460 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing the country’s total caseload past the 30,000-mark.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control revealed this in a tweet via its official handle.

According to the health agency, the number of total infections in the country now stands at 30,249; while 684 persons have died as a result of the virus, 12,373 have been successfully treated and discharged.

Lagos reported the highest number of cases among the states with 150 while Rivers recorded 49.

ther states with new cases include Oyo (43), Delta (38), FCT (26), Anambra (20), Kani (20), Plateau (18), Edo (14), Bayelsa (13), Enugu (13), Osun (12), Kwara (10), Borno (8), Ogun (7), Kaduna (6), Imo (4), Bauchi (3), Gombe (3), Niger (2) and Adamawa (1).

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus has killed at least 545,414 people worldwide since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 11,906,470 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 6,295,700 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The past 24 hours saw 5,523 new deaths recorded and 200,181 new cases.

Brazil recorded 1,254 new deaths, followed by the United States (1,044) and Mexico (895).

The United States is the worst-hit country with 131,857 deaths from 3,022,899 cases. At least 936,476 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 66,741 deaths from 1,668,589 cases, the United Kingdom with 44,517 deaths from 286,979 cases, Italy with 34,914 deaths from 242,149 cases and Mexico with 32,014 deaths from 268,008 cases.

Belgium has the highest fatality rate per 100,000 inhabitants with 84 deaths ahead of the United Kingdom (66), Spain (61), Italy (58) and Sweden (54).

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 83,572 cases (seven new since Tuesday), including 4,634 deaths (no new deaths), and 78,548 recoveries.

The southern African country of Lesotho announced its first coronavirus death.

Europe overall recorded 200,812 deaths from 2,770,388 cases, the United States and Canada have 140,625 deaths from 3,129,267 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 132,915 deaths from 3,039,720 cases, Asia 40,027 deaths from 1,579,739 cases, Middle East 18,872 deaths from 865,653 cases, Africa 12,028 deaths from 511,260 cases, and Oceania 135 deaths from 10,443 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours might not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.