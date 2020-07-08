Ondo Assembly Suspends Deputy Speaker, One Other

The Ondo State House of Assembly has suspended the Deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogundeji, and another member, Adewale Williams.

The duo were suspended over an alleged unruly behaviour.

Meanwhile, the Majority Leader of the House, Jamiu Maito has resigned his appointment.

The resignation letter was read on the floor of the house on Wednesday by the Clerk of the House, Bode Adeyelu.

The three lawmakers were part of the nine members of the House that are opposed to the impeachment notice served on the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi yesterday.

14 members of the House signed the impeachment notice served on the deputy governor, including the Speaker, Bamidele Oleyeloogun.