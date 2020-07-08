Police Parade Woman For Severing Husband’s Genital In Taraba

The police have arrested and paraded a lady known as Halima Ali, for severing her husband’s genitals in the Tella community of Gassol local government area, Taraba State.

The 20-year-old suspect is said to have drugged her husband, Mr Ali Umar, and used a sharp knife to sever his genital organ while asleep.

Parading Halima alongside other suspects in Jalingo the state capital, the police public relations officer David Misal said the couple had on the previous day engaged in a quarrel and that led to the nefarious act.

The suspect, according to Misal, will be charged to court for the offence of attempted culpable homicide.

The victim, Umar is said to be recuperating at an undisclosed hospital in Gombe state.

In an interview with Halima, she disclosed that jealousy led her to the atrocious act.

She noted that she had been married to her husband for 10 years with whom she has four children, and could not stand to see him marry another woman.

Halima blamed the devil for the act, even as she advised her fellow women to control their temper whenever such jealousy creeps in.

Meanwhile, the command also paraded two suspects who specialize in hacking Facebook accounts.

The suspects successfully hacked into the Facebook accounts of some National Assembly members, as well as the account of the Taraba police commissioner, Ahmed Azare.

Misal adds that the fraudsters requested for recharge cards and money from unsuspecting friends.

He notes that the investigation team moved to Yola where one Sanusi Usman (28-years-old) was apprehended and upon interrogation confessed to have Carried out the act.

The other suspect Abu Safayan (24-years-old) hacked into the Facebook accounts of Gambo Mubarak member representing Bali and Gassol constituencies at the House of Representatives and Ahmed Alkai, Senator representing Gombe North Senatorial District.

While carrying out his deeds in the decoy, he requested money from different individuals to secure fake employments for them at INEC office Abuja.

While reiterating the stand of the police against crime, the command’s spokesman who spoke on behalf of the commissioner warned criminal elements to desist from all criminal activities as the command is battle-ready to confront miscreants until crime rates to the barest minimum.