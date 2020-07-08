Advertisement

UK Unveils Fresh £30bn Package To Save Jobs

Channels Television  
Updated July 8, 2020
Britain Flag

 

The UK government on Wednesday unveiled a package worth £30 billion ($37 billion, 33 billion euros) to save jobs and help the young to work to kickstart the coronavirus-hit economy.

Delivering a mini-budget to parliament, finance minister Rishi Sunak’s measures included bonuses to companies retaining staff and taking on apprentices, investment in ‘green’ jobs and allowing the whole country to enjoy discounted meals in restaurants.

AFP



