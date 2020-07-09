Magu’s Detention In Police Custody Enters Fourth Day

Mr Ibrahim Magu, who is believed to have been removed from office as acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is spending a fourth day in the custody of the Nigeria Police.

This comes as the presidential panel continues its investigation into the activities of the commission under the leadership of Magu.

The panel is reported to have extended its probe to properties alleged to have been acquired by Magu in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

On Tuesday night, a team of security officials reportedly searched his homes in Abuja and were reported to have left with some documents, although it was not confirmed if anything incriminating was found during the search.

The investigation of Magu followed the allegations of misconduct levelled against him by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Malami, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, was said to have written to President Muhammadu Buhari, demanding the removal of Magu as the acting chairman of the anti-graft agency.

Meanwhile, the Presidency believes the probe has reinforced the commitment of the Buhari administration to transparency and accountability.

‘We Did Not Arrest Magu’

There has been no official announcement of Magu’s purported successor by the Federal Government, although the media space has been awash with names of his possible replacement.

In a statement on Monday, the EFCC refuted claims that Magu was arrested by the Department of State Services, but said he was only invited by the presidential panel investigating the allegations against him.

While the security agency also distanced itself from the incident, the EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, who signed the statement explained that Magu was served the invitation by the panel while on his way to the Force Headquarters in Abuja, “for a meeting.”

According to him, a member of a legal team from the EFCC was also with Magu when he appeared before the panel.