Oyo Discharges Two COVID-19 Patients, Reports 43 New Cases

The Oyo State government has confirmed the recovery of two more patients from coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, the incident commander and state governor, Seyi Makinde, explained that the two persons have been discharged from the government isolation facility after they received their second Negative test results.

Giving an update on the outbreak of the disease, Governor Makinde noted that this brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo to 811.

He, however, disclosed that the COVID-19 confirmation tests for 43 suspected cases came back positive.

According to the governor, the new infections were recorded across 10 local government areas of the state.

Ibadan North recorded the highest number of new cases – nine, followed by Ido, Oluyole, and Ibadan South East which have eight, six, and five infections, respectively.

The trio of Lagelu, Ibadan South West, and Ibadan North East have three new cases each, with two infections recorded each in Ona Ara, Ibadan North West, and Akinyele.

As of 11:43am on Thursday, Oyo State has a total of 1,573 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In line with measures to curb the further spread of COVID-19 in Oyo, Governor Makinde urged residents to promptly call the emergency operations centre or visit a community-based testing centre when they notice any symptoms of the disease.

Read the governor’s tweets below:

2. Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for forty-three suspected cases came back POSITIVE. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) July 9, 2020

3. Please call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800 or visit a community-based testing centre, if you have any COVID-19 symptoms: cough, fever, tiredness, body ache, loss of smell/taste and shortness of breath. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) July 9, 2020

The governor’s tweets came hours after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 460 new cases across the country.

The new infections were reported from 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Of the 30,249 cases confirmed so far, 12,373 have been successfully treated and discharged while 684 persons have lost the battle to COVID-19.