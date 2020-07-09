Troops Kill Three Bandits, Recover Over 500 Livestock

Troops have killed three bandits and recovered over 500 livestock in a series of operations carried out in Sokoto and Katsina States.

In a statement on Thursday, the Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, noted that the operations were conducted in two days.

He said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji under Operation Accord came in contact with some bandits at Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto State on Tuesday.

Enenche explained that the soldiers adopted aggressive tactical manoeuvres and engaged the bandits, thereby neutralising two while others fled in disarray with gunshot wounds.

He added that another suspected bandit, Ibrahim Alhassan, was arrested by troops while on routine patrol in Zamfara State.

“Upon preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed to being a member of Kachalla Bandit Group.

“The suspect further confessed to being a GPMG carrier for the group and was on payroll of N100,000 for every evil operation they conducted. The suspect is in custody as further investigation continues,” the statement said.

In another development, troops intercepted three armed bandits and killed one of them while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

He noted that the soldiers, were on patrol along road Unguwan Doka- Sabon Layi in Faskari LGA of Katsina State, recovered one AK-47 rifle and one motorcycle.

On Wednesday, Enenche revealed that troops received credible intelligence on the movement of bandits with a large number of rustled animals from Jangemi village forest to Kwaren Ganuwa axis in Zamfara State.

According to him, the soldiers immediately mobilised and intercepted the bandits at Bawaganga village but the criminals fled towards Muhaye forest and abandoned 250 cows and 150 rams, on sighting the troops.

“Additionally, still on 8 July 20, acting on credible intelligence on the movement of bandits along Kwaren Ganuwa towards Tsafe with unconfirmed rustled livestock.

“Troops tactically mobilised to the scene. Bandits fled in disarray on sighting troops thereby abandoning the rustled animals. Troops exploited further and recovered 117 cows and 34 sheep,” the statement added.