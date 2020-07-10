102 Local Governments Across Nigeria Will Experience Heavy Flooding – NEMA

The Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Retired Air Vice-Marshal Muhammadu Muhammad has cautioned Nigerians residing in areas identified as flood risk areas to evacuate their facilities immediately to avert any form of disaster that may arise as a result of flooding.

Air Vice-Marshal Muhammad says about 102 local governments are expected to experience a high rate of flooding, he, however, notes that the agency has put in place measures to mitigate the impact.

In a statement on Friday, Mr Muhammed, said Kaura and Zaria local government areas in Kaduna state are among the high-risk areas and urged state emergency management agencies to help sensitize residents and prepare to evacuate communities.

The NEMA DG also advised governments to organise state humanitarian coordination forum meetings in order to prepare stakeholders for mitigation and response to floods when they hit.

Lagos warns residents of four council areas

As the rains intensify in the coming days, residents of some local government areas in Lagos state may have to prepare for severe flooding.

According to the commissioner for environment and water resources, Mr Tunji Bello, Lagos Mainland, Mushin, Ibeju-Lekki, and Ikorodu are likely to experience flooding as a result of high rainfall.

He also identified 14 other local government areas that could face flood risks this year.

They include Lagos Island, Alimosho, Amuwo Odofin, Ikeja, Kosofe, Eti-Osa, Apapa, Ojo, Oshodi/Isolo, Agege, Ifako Ijaiye, Badagry, Surulere, and Ajeromi-Ifelodun.

While promising that efforts at clearing the drains continue, the commissioner warned against dumping of heaps of pet plastic bottles, styrofoam, and solid waste in drainage channels especially in Mushin, Idi Oro, Idi Araba, LUTH and Mile 2 areas of the metropolis.