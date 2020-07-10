2,191 COVID-19 Cases Yet To Turn Up For Admission – Lagos Govt

The Lagos State government has called on residents to take responsibility in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

This comes as the Commissioner for Health in Lagos, Professor Akin Abayomi, decried the action of some residents who are not supporting the government’s effort to flatten the curve of the virus in the state.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Professor Abayomi revealed that a total of 2,191 active cases of COVID-19 in various communities have yet to turn up for admission in the government’s treatment centres.

#COVID19Lagos Update As at 7th of July, 2020 📣150 new #COVID19 infection were confirmed in Lagos on July 7th, 2020 out of a total 910 #COVID19 tests conducted. 📣The new cases bring the total number of confirmed #COVID19 infection in Lagos to 11537. pic.twitter.com/uYNhA6yOb2 — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) July 10, 2020

He explained that the government conducted 910 COVID-19 tests on July 7 and the results of 150 samples collected returned positive.

According to the commissioner, the new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos to 11,537 as of Tuesday.

He added that the state has conducted 45,490 tests so far, while 1,753 of the confirmed cases have since been discharged from the government’s facilities after recovering from the disease.

Team have either fully recovered or positively responding to treatments. 📣352 of the cases are currently under isolation in public and private care centres. 📣2,191 active cases in communities are yet to turn up for admission in #COVID19Lagos care centres.#ForAGreaterLagos — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) July 10, 2020

Professor Abayomi disclosed that 7,059 of the confirmed cases were monitored in communities by health officials while 352 of the cases were in isolation in public and private care centres.

He called on residents to take responsibility by wearing face masks when in public spaces, in addition to regular handwashing and maintaining physical distancing.