2,191 COVID-19 Cases Yet To Turn Up For Admission – Lagos Govt

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated July 10, 2020
A file photo of the Commissioner for Health in Lagos, Professor Akin Abayomi. Photo: [email protected]

 

The Lagos State government has called on residents to take responsibility in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

This comes as the Commissioner for Health in Lagos, Professor Akin Abayomi, decried the action of some residents who are not supporting the government’s effort to flatten the curve of the virus in the state.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Professor Abayomi revealed that a total of 2,191 active cases of COVID-19 in various communities have yet to turn up for admission in the government’s treatment centres.

He explained that the government conducted 910 COVID-19 tests on July 7 and the results of 150 samples collected returned positive.

According to the commissioner, the new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos to 11,537 as of Tuesday.

 

He added that the state has conducted 45,490 tests so far, while 1,753 of the confirmed cases have since been discharged from the government’s facilities after recovering from the disease.

Professor Abayomi disclosed that 7,059 of the confirmed cases were monitored in communities by health officials while 352 of the cases were in isolation in public and private care centres.

He called on residents to take responsibility by wearing face masks when in public spaces, in addition to regular handwashing and maintaining physical distancing.



