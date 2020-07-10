270 Stranded Nigerians To Return From Egypt

Two hundred and seventy Nigerians stranded in Egypt will arrived the country today from Cairo.

This is according to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) in a tweet on its handle on Friday.

The agency said the evacuees who had tested negative to COVID-19, will arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja by 6:00 pm Nigeria time.

It also explained that there are two foreign nationals aboard the Egypt Air bringing the Nigerians homes.

READ ALSO: China Bans Some Food Imports After Coronavirus Detected On Shrimp

Evacuation Update: 270 Stranded Nigerians departed Cairo Egypt via @eayptair for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja with two other Nationals. The flight is expected to arrive around 6:00 pm local time today. All evacuees tested negative for #COVID-19.@NigeriaGov pic.twitter.com/xsOW8gwacm — Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) July 10, 2020

Their return comes exactly one week after eighty six Nigerians arrived the country from Sudan.

The Chairman of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed this in a tweet on her handle where she said they arrived the country via Air Sudan.

According to her, the returnees will go on a 14-day isolation, in line with the guidelines set by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as well as the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

Also, NIDCOM tweeted on its handle that the returnees had tested negative to COVID-19.

On Wednesday the same week, 172 Nigerians citizens arrived Abuja from Uganda and Kenya at around 10:20 am via Air Peace flight from Nairobi.

While some of the evacuees disembarked in the nation’s capital, others proceeded to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

VIDEO: Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has explained how the ministry is working to ensure the safety of passengers as airports reopen for domestic flights.