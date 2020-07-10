BREAKING: Buhari Affirms Magu’s Suspension, Directs Mohammed Umar To Take Charge

President Muhammadu Buhari has affirmed the suspension of Mr Ibrahim Magu as acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Magu’s suspension by the President, which takes immediate effect, was announced on Friday in a statement from the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

The minister’s Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Umar Gwandu, who signed the statement explained that the presidential directive was to allow unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other relevant laws.

He revealed that President Buhari has directed the EFCC Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar, to take charge and oversee the activities of the commission.

According to Gwandu, Umar will oversee EFCC’s activities pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and further directives in that regard.

