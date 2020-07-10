BREAKING: Ondo Chief Judge Rejects Assembly’s Request To Probe Deputy Governor

The Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Oluwatoyin Akeredolu, has rejected the request by the State House of Assembly to set up a panel to investigate the State Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi.

This comes after 14 members of the Assembly served an impeachment notice on the deputy governor whom they accused of gross misconduct.

However, nine other lawmakers were opposed to the planned impeachment of Mr Ajayi by their colleagues in the Legislative House.

More to follow…