Advertisement

BREAKING: Ondo Chief Judge Rejects Assembly’s Request To Probe Deputy Governor

Channels Television  
Updated July 10, 2020

President Buhari To Swear In Ministers August 21

 

The Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Oluwatoyin Akeredolu, has rejected the request by the State House of Assembly to set up a panel to investigate the State Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi.

This comes after 14 members of the Assembly served an impeachment notice on the deputy governor whom they accused of gross misconduct.

However, nine other lawmakers were opposed to the planned impeachment of Mr Ajayi by their colleagues in the Legislative House.

More to follow…



More on Headlines

BREAKING: Buhari Affirms Magu’s Suspension, Directs Mohammed Umar To Take Charge

BREAKING: Buhari Signs Revised 2020 Budget Into Law

2,191 COVID-19 Cases Yet To Turn Up For Admission – Lagos Govt

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections Rise With 499 New Cases

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV