Immigration Blocks 58 Nigerian Doctors From Leaving For The UK

The Nigerian Immigration Service said on Friday that it had blocked 58 medical doctors from leaving the country through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos via a chartered flight.

According to a statement signed by Immigration spokesman, Sunday James, the doctors had no visa for entry to the United Kingdom, while only two had a valid visa.

The statement stressed that the NIS had received no notification from the “Ministry of Health in Nigeria or any known Medical body” of the doctors’ itinerary.

The NIS added that it “will not allow individuals or groups of well-educated Nigerians who should know the procedures for travelling out of their country and the requirements” to flout relevant laws, especially amid a coronavirus pandemic.

“This is to avoid refusal of Entry and repatriation back to Nigeria amidst Covid-19 pandemic and spreading of same as well as flouting the Federal Government’s directive on restriction of international flights unless for essential reason as approved by government,” the statement said.

The chartered flight, the NIS said, has already left without the doctors.

