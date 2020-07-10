Over 300 Sacks Laden With Petrol Intercepted In Ogun

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has intercepted over 300 sacks of Petroleum Motor Spirit in Ogun State.

Channels Television learnt that the petrol products were said to have been siphoned from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Right of Way, along Ganwun in Wawa, Ifo Local Government Area of the state by vandals.

Confirming the incident, NSCDC Commandant in the state, Ahmed Abodunrin said the over 300 sacks, with a volume of approximately 100 litres per sack, was found afloat on Ogun River waters.

According to him, the discovery was made possible after a distress call received by the anti-vandal unit of the corps.

While reiterating the willingness of the Corps to maintain 24-hour monitoring and surveillance of the NNPC Right of Way in the state, Abodunrin warned unrepentant vandals to steer clear of the pipelines to avoid facing the full wrath of the law.

He noted that items recovered from the scene include a white Ford bus with registration number Lagos, KTU 607 XK and jerry can with petroleum products.

Although the vandals are at large, the state commandant promised a thorough investigation to unravel the perpetrators of the crime.

He, however, solicited for more collaboration with sister agencies and members of the public to save the country from wanton destruction of public assets.