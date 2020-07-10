Police Officer Kills Man In Ibadan

A 32-year-old man, identified as Yemi Ajayi, has been shot dead by a police officer at the Iwo Road interchange, in Ibadan the Oyo state capital.

Channels Television gathered that a team of policemen stopped the car in which the late Yemi was traveling alongside his cousin.

They were said to be on their way to work when the incident occurred.

READ ALSO: Imo Youths Protest As Policeman Kills Motorcyclist Over N50 Bribe

An eyewitness says before the car could clear off the highway, one of the policemen started struggling with Yemi’s cousin who was the driver.

The witness further explained that as the driver struggled to keep his car from veering off the road completely, the officer then shot him on the arm and the bullet hit Yemi’s stomach on the passenger’s side.

At the time of filing this report, the Oyo police command had not issued an official statement on the incident.