Troops Rescue Three Victims Kidnapped By Bandits In Kaduna

The military says troops have rescued three victims kidnapped by bandits in Chikun Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

Major General John Enenche, who is the Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday.

He noted that the victims were saved by troops of Operation Thunder Strike operating under the subsidiary Operation Accord.

The military spokesman explained that the rescue followed credible intelligence received by the soldiers on the kidnap of some people by armed bandits from their farm in Gwazunu village.

He added that a team of security operatives, promptly deployed in the scene, engaged the bandits with effective firepower.

“The bandits escaped in disarray with gunshot wounds thereby abandoning the kidnapped victims.

“All the three victims were successfully rescued unhurt and have been reunited with their families,” Enenche said.

According to him, the Military High Command congratulates the gallant troops for their dedication and unwavering commitment and urges them to remain committed and sustain the onslaught against the criminals.

Meanwhile, the military spokesman has given a general update on the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the last one week.

Addressing reporters on Thursday in Abuja, he noted that the military has continued its major operations across the country with renewed vigour and attendant successes.

Enenche said troops have continued to exhibit sustained resilience in the fight against terrorism in the North East region of the country.

He believes this has been evident in their recent encounters with the insurgents in the theatre of operation, saying they destroyed the terrorists’ structures and equipment, as well as recovered their arms and ammunition.

The major general also disclosed that the gallant troops rescued some hostages with some criminal elements surrendering to the soldiers.

He said, “Within the period, the ground troops of Operation Lafiya Dole had no fewer than 17 encounters with the BHT/ISWAP criminals in the North East theatre of operation.

“These encounters resulted in the killing of 75 BHT/ISWAP fighters, the capture of large arms and ammunition, as well as vehicles and equipment.

“Also recorded were the capture of some criminal elements and spies, as well as rescue of 35 BHT captives, while four of their fighters surrendered to our troops,” Enenche added.