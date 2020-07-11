29 Nigerians Stranded In Lebanon Successfully Evacuated

29 Nigerians who were initially stranded in Lebanon have been successfully evacuated to the country.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), disclosed this on Saturday evening.

Among them is Temitope Arowolo who was said to have been wrongly accused of murder by her Lebanese employer and Peace Busari who was put on sale on Facebook by her Syrian Employer in Lebanon.

They were rescued by the Nigerian mission in Lebanon.

72 Passengers from Lebanon have arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja today 11th July. 29 are Nigerian girls working as domestic staff in Lebanon who had since wanted to return home, including Temitope Arowolo and Peace Busari who was put on sale in Lebanon.

The evacuees who landed in Abuja this afternoon were received by representatives from the Nigeria Diaspora Commission, the chairperson of the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora and the Special Assistant to the Oyo State government.

In an exclusive interview with Channels TV, Peace Busari confirmed that was indeed put up for sale by her employer who has since been arrested by the Lebanese government.

Meanwhile, NIDCOM has also disclosed that an Air Peace aircraft is in the process of evacuating stranded Nigerians in Malaysia and Thailand, the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has said.

“Chartered @airpeace flight APK-7813 conveying Stranded Nigerians from Malaysia and Thailand departing Kaula Lumpur to Abuja and Lagos today with Evacuees from Malaysia and Thailand onboard,” the commission said in a tweet.

This is the first evacuation from both countries since the coronavirus pandemic instigated lockdowns across the world, according to NIDCOM.

It also noted that all evacuees have tested negative to COVID-19 and will proceed on a 14-day self-isolation on arrival.

Thousands of Nigerians have been evacuated back home from across the world since the pandemic disrupted world travel.