Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan Hospitalized With COVID-19

Channels Television  
Updated July 11, 2020
A photo of Bollywood megastar, Amitabh Bachchan

 

 

Bollywood veteran megastar Amitabh Bachchan, 77, has tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to hospital on Saturday in his hometown of Mumbai, he said on Twitter, calling for those close to him to get tested.

“I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital,” Bachchan wrote, saying his family and staff had already been tested and were awaiting their results.

“All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!” he added.

 

 

AFP



