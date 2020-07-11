BREAKING: With 664 New Infections, COVID-19 Cases In Nigeria Near 32,000

With 664 new infections, the number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has risen to 31,987.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in a tweet on Saturday night.

According to the agency, the new infections were recorded in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Lagos maintained the lead position with a total of 224 new infections, followed by the FCT with 105 and Edo with 85 new cases.

Other states include Ondo with 64 new cases, Kaduna with 32, Imo with 27, Osun with 19, Plateau, Oyo and Ogun with 17 each, Rivers with 14, Delta with 11, Adamawa with 10, Enugu with seven, Nassarawa with six, while three cases each were recorded in Gombe Abia and Ekiti states.

The NCDC also noted that 13,103 persons have recovered from the virus and have been discharged while the death toll in the country now stands at 724.

See the full breakdown of cases by state.

Globally, the novel coronavirus has killed at least 561,551 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Saturday.

At least 12,580,980 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 6,706,700 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

Since Friday, 5,318 new deaths and 217,531 new cases have been recorded worldwide.

The countries with the most number of new deaths were Brazil with 1,214 new deaths, followed by the United States with 888 and Mexico with 665.

The United States so far, remains the worst-hit country with 134,430 deaths from 3,215,861 cases. At least 983,185 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 70,398 deaths from 1,800,827 cases, the United Kingdom with 44,798 deaths from 288,953 cases, Italy with 34,945 deaths from 242,827 cases, and Mexico with 34,191 deaths from 289,174 cases.

The country with the highest death rate is Belgium with 84 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by United Kingdom with 66, Spain 61, Italy 58, and Sweden 55.

China – excluding Hong Kong and Macau – has to date declared 83,587 cases (2 new since Friday), including 4,634 deaths and 78,623 recoveries.

Europe overall has 202,231 deaths from 2,819,148 cases, the United States and Canada 143,239 deaths from 3,323,207 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 141,015 deaths from 3,262,842 cases, Asia 42,161 deaths from 1,697,054 cases, Middle East 19,993 deaths from 905,810 cases, Africa 12,776 deaths from 561,797 cases, and Oceania 136 deaths from 11,126 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.