COVID-19: Obasanjo Shuts Out Associates At Wife’s Mother Funeral

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo shocked many on Friday when he shut out his close associates and aides during a funeral service in Ogun State.

The aides and associates had joined him at the church for the burial of the mother of one of his wives, Mrs Bola Obasanjo in the Remo North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Channels Television gathered that Obasanjo took the action to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 protocols on public gatherings.

His mother-in-law, Mrs Florence Adenekan, who died on April 17 (two days before her 90th birthday), was laid to rest on Friday.

This was confirmed in a statement issued by the Special Assistant on Media to the ex-President, Kehinde Akinyemi.

Akinyemi explained that his principal took the decision at the St Peter’s Anglican Church, Diocese of Remo as the service began at about 10 am.

He noted that the former Nigerian leader stood in for his wife, who was absent at the ceremony as she was said to be in the United Kingdom and could not make it to the ceremony.

The service was said to have been presided over by the Archbishop of Lagos Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos/Bishop of Remo Diocese, Rev Dr Adesina Fape.

“Shortly after the burial service, the interment took place at the Church cemetery located behind the church, with Obasanjo leading family members to pay the dust to dust rites.

“The former President later paid homage to the four traditional rulers at Ode and Isara areas of the local government.

“The monarchs include Oba Mukaila Akanbi Olabinjo (Isara), the Iraye Remo, Oba Samuel Olatunji Kalejaiye, the Eleposo Eposo Ode Remo, Oba Albert Adebose Mayungbe and the Alaye Ode, Oba (Suvr.) Adetunji Osho,” the statement partly read.

One of the kings, however, praised Obasanjo, saying the ex-President has shown “how true and respected Yoruba son he is, by visiting their domains despite coming on personal engagement to the area.

“We shall continue to learn from your wisdom. The entire people of Ode are proud and appreciate this visit.”