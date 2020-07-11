Father Allegedly Impregnates 16-Year-Old Daughter In Yobe

The Yobe State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has paraded a 43-year-old man and a father of eight for allegedly impregnating his 16-year-old daughter in Damaturu, the state capital.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Dungus Abdulkarim said the suspect had earlier divorced his wife five years ago and did not re-marry.

The victim, whose pregnancy is said to be six-month-old noted that her father had been molesting her since 2015.

In another sad incident, a suspect who is said to be a deaf man had allegedly molested an 8-year-old boy.

The father of the victim said the act happened in Damaturu where the suspect lured his son into a mosque and, when he was caught, he pretended to be praying.