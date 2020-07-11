Advertisement

Father Allegedly Impregnates 16-Year-Old Daughter In Yobe

Channels Television  
Updated July 11, 2020
Yobe is situated in North-East Nigeria
Yobe is situated in North-East Nigeria

 

The Yobe State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has paraded a 43-year-old man and a father of eight for allegedly impregnating his 16-year-old daughter in Damaturu, the state capital.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Dungus Abdulkarim said the suspect had earlier divorced his wife five years ago and did not re-marry.

The victim, whose pregnancy is said to be six-month-old noted that her father had been molesting her since 2015.

In another sad incident, a suspect who is said to be a deaf man had allegedly molested an 8-year-old boy.

The father of the victim said the act happened in Damaturu where the suspect lured his son into a mosque and, when he was caught, he pretended to be praying.



More on Crime Watch

Troops Neutralize Bandits At Kagara Forest In Zamfara

Over 300 Sacks Laden With Petrol Intercepted In Ogun

$70m Was Moved On Diezani’s Orders, Ex-NNPC GM Tells Court

Seven Arrested For Multiple Bank Robberies In Ondo And Ekiti

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV