Advertisement

Girl Advertised For Sale On Facebook, 28 Others Depart Lebanon For Nigeria

Channels Television  
Updated July 11, 2020
A file photo of Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa.
A file photo of Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

 

Some 29 persons have departed Lebanon for Nigeria, Chairman of the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa said on Saturday.

Among the passengers is Peace Ufuoma, the girl who was put on sale on Facebook by a Lebanese and rescued by the Nigerian mission.

A Lebanese man, Wael Jerro, had placed a $1,000 price on the Nigerian lady before he was reported to the Lebanese government.

READ ALSO: FG Reports Lebanese Man Who Put Nigerian Lady For Sale

Dabiri-Erewa said the flight back home had received support from the Chairman of the Diaspora Committee at the House of Representatives, Tolu Akande-Sadipe, the Director-General of  National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Julie Okah-Donli, the Nigerian mission in Lebanon and the Lebanese ambassador to Nigeria.

 

NIDCOM has been heavily involved in bringing Nigerians abroad back home since the coronavirus pandemic shut down most commercial airspaces across the world.

In May, the federal government had facilitated the evacuation of 69 Nigerian citizens stranded in Lebanon.

 

 



More on Local

Declare Herdsmen As Terrorists, Ortom Tells Buhari

COVID-19: Obasanjo Shuts Out Associates At Wife’s Mother Funeral

Atiku Endorses Okonjo-Iweala For WTO Job

Alleged N9.8bn Debt: AMCON Takes Over Large Expanse Of Land At Lekki

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV