Gunmen Abduct Two Persons, Shoot Driver In Ekiti

Gunmen have abducted a senior federal worker and another person in Ode, Gbonyin Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The gunmen were also said to have shot the driver of the Hilux van conveying the victims before whisking them away.

Confirming the development to Channels Television, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Sunday Abutu, said the driver is currently receiving treatment at a health facility within the state.

The police spokesman noted that the gunmen, numbering about 10, first attacked and robbed some people at a Sawmill where they abducted two persons, out of which one later escaped.

According to him, the Force is already on the trail of the perpetrators and will ensure the release of the abducted persons.

This comes three months after the Ekiti Commissioner for Agriculture, Folorunso Olabode, was kidnapped and a politician traveling with him shot dead.