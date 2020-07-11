NDLEA Arrests 12 Suspected Drug Traffickers In Niger

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Niger State has arrested 12 suspected traffickers of hard substances, including cocaine.

Channels Television learnt that the arrests were made during the COVID-19 lockdown period in the state that resulted in an increase in cases of drug trafficking.

Confirming the development, the Acting NDLEA Commander, Isaac Aloye, said the suspects carefully wrapped the items in various forms, adding that the illegal substances were sent as waybills from various parts of the country, through cars labelled with COVID-19 pass to allow them to beat the lockdown.

Aloye noted that the items would have found their way into target communities in the state, but for his eagle-eyed men who intercepted them at various points.

Items impounded include over one thousand kilogrammes of local and assorted Cannabis Sativa also known as skunk, over 30 kilogramme of Arizona and more than 30 pinches of cocaine.

One of the suspects and a 41-year-old father of two, Enuma Uchenna, claims a friend had asked him to pick up this gas burner containing items including cocaine from a car park, saying he had no knowledge of the contents.

While six of the suspects have been charged to court, the remaining six are still being investigated for further information.