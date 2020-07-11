Ondo Govt To Meet With Stakeholders On Monday Over Workers’ Welfare

The Ondo State Government has said that it would be meeting with key stakeholders in the state between Monday, July 13 and Wednesday the 15th, to discuss issues around workers’ welfare in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Saturday by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo.

According to him, the meeting is aimed at deepening Industrial harmony in the state and engendering a very robust engagement.

Ojogo also noted that the meeting became pertinent after the attention of the state government was drawn to a widely circulated correspondence to the Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

While noting that some of the issues listed are not peculiar to Ondo State, Ojogo assured that the government always considered the welfare of workers very paramount and will not play politics with the avowed commitment.

“It is pertinent to state that the issues raised in the correspondence are not new. They are neither peculiar to Ondo State, especially during this period that has compelled states to undergo unpleasant economic challenges following the drastic drop in both Federation Allocation Account and Internally Generated Revenue,” the statement read.

“Nevertheless, the Ondo State Government has always considered the welfare of workers very paramount and shall not play politics with this avowed commitment. It is on record that as at today, Ondo State ranks among those states with a higher level of worker-friendliness among the comity of States in Nigeria.

“Our inherited liabilities, as well as unforeseen occurrences notwithstanding, this culture of commitment, shall be heightened”.