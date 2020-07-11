Road Accident Claims Six Lives In Ondo

Six persons have lost their lives in a fatal road crash along the Ondo-Ore Expressway in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, while several others sustained injuries.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ahmed Hassan, confirmed the accident to journalists on Saturday.

It involved a commercial Volkswagen Jetta car and an articulated truck.

The truck was said to have had a brake failure and then rammed into the car coming from the opposite direction.

Some passersby and residents of the area had to use an axe to cut the car to pieces in order to take out the victims.

Hassan also noted that those who were injured are already receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

The FRSC boss advised motorists against over-speeding.

He also charged them to always ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on a journey.