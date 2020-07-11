Troops Kill Two Bandits, Injure Others In Taraba

Troops of the Operation Whirl Stroke have killed two bandits and injured others in a makeshift camp at the outskirt of Arufu area of Taraba State.

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche confirmed this via a statement issued on Saturday.

Enenche explained that the action followed “actionable Human Intelligence on the infiltration of armed herdsmen on 10 July 2020 at Chambe community in Logo LGA of Benue State where 2 villagers were killed.”

According to him, the troops from Tomatar and Gov/Afia swiftly were deployed to the scene but the bandits have fled the area.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Abduct Two Persons, Shoot Driver In Ekiti

The defence spokesman, however, noted that the troops trailed the armed bandits to neighbouring Taraba, adding that upon sighting them, the bandits opened fire.

Luck ran out for the hoodlums as the soldiers “overwhelmed the criminals with high-intensity fire, killing two of them while others fled in disarray with gunshots wounds.”

Following the clearance operation, the troops recovered one AK-47 rifle as well as 10 rounds of 7.62mm Special from the criminals.

Reacting to the development, the High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria commended “the gallant troops for their dexterity and encourages them to remain resolute in curtailing the activities of criminal elements in the North-Central Zone of the Country.”