Why Magu Investigation Must Not End Up As ‘Usual Paddy-Paddy Arrangement’ – Fayose

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said the investigation of suspended anti-graft chief, Ibrahim Magu, must be carried out in full.

Fayose, who is also being tried over an alleged N2.2bn fraud case, said properties seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) under Magu had been sold to associates of Magu, “including some so-called human rights lawyers.”

“These human rights lawyers were his promoters and today, they are the ones defending him because they know that if this investigation goes deeper than just looking for what Magu did wrong so as to remove him from office, their dirty secrets will be revealed for Nigerians to see,” Fayose said in a series of tweets via his verified account on Friday.

“This investigation must not end up as their usual paddy-paddy arrangement,” Fayose added. “It should not end up as a tool just to remove Magu because removing him will not be enough, the loots already ‘relooted’ must be ‘re-recovered’ and those who ‘relooted’ the loots brought to book.

“Also, those holding money and properties in trust for Magu as well as those who must have helped him to launder money must be revealed.”

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday affirmed the suspension of Mr Magu as acting Chairman of the EFCC.

Magu’s suspension by the President, which takes immediate effect, was announced in a statement from the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

The minister’s Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Umar Gwandu, who signed the statement, explained that the presidential directive was to allow for an unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other relevant laws.

He also revealed that President Buhari has directed the EFCC Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar, to take charge and oversee the activities of the commission.

Meanwhile, Mr Magu, through his lawyer, has since written to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to release him on bail after spending several days in detention.