COVID-19: Kwara Deputy Governor’s Aides Test Positive

Kwara State Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Technical Committee on Coronavirus, Mr Kayode Alabi has again called on the people of the state to always adhere strictly to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Mr Alabi, who made the call shortly after some of his aides tested positive for COVID-19, warned that the disease is a real and poses a present danger that requires serious caution.

He explained that the government is determined to flatten the curve of Coronavirus and curb community transmission.

Mr Alabi said his COVID-19 positive aides have been admitted into the COVID-19 Infectious Centre located at Sobi Specialist Hospital, Ilorin.

The deputy governor called on the Kwara people to take responsibility in the fight against the disease, saying that the only antidote against COVID-19 is to obey all government and health officials’ precautionary measures such as wearing of nose masks, avoidance of large gathering, adherence to physical distancing, washing of hands with soap and running water or sanitizer, among others.

He also advised all ministries, departments and agencies to emulate his action by testing staff.