Griezmann May Miss Season Finale Due To Thigh Injury

Channels Television  
Updated July 12, 2020
File photo: Barcelona’s French forward Antoine Griezmann looks on during the Spanish league football match between Granada FC and FC Barcelona at Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium in Granada on September 21, 2019. JORGE GUERRERO / AFP

 

Antoine Griezmann looks set to miss the rest of the season after Barcelona said on Sunday the France attacker had a thigh injury.

The World Cup winner went off at half-time of Saturday’s 1-0 win over Valladolid after apparently asking to be subbed.

“He came off because he had a problem,” Barcelona coach Quique Setien said Saturday. “It was him who asked for the change.”

“Tests this morning have shown that first-team player Antoine Griezmann has a muscle injury in the quadriceps of his right leg,” Barca said on their website.

“He is therefore not available for selection at the present time,” a statement said of the 29-year-old who has scored 15 goals in 46 games this season.

It would appear Griezmann will miss Barcelona’s final La Liga matches with Real Madrid needing five points from their final three games to win the title.

Barca also face a Champions League last-16 second leg on August 8 after drawing 1-1 at Napoli before the lockdown.

