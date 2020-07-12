NAF Attacks Bandits’ Camp, Kill Several In Zamfara Forest

The Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji has attacked another armed bandits’ camp in the south-western part of Kwiambana Forest in Zamfara State.

In a statement on Sunday, the Coordinator of Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche said scores of bandits were killed during the operation.

He explained that the operation was conducted in continuation of the sustained onslaught against armed bandits and other criminal elements in the North-West and North-Central states of the country.

“This was achieved through air strikes executed on 10 July 2020 after Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports and series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions established that a group of structures hidden under the dense forest vegetation served as hideouts for suspected Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements and fighters under the notorious armed bandit kingpin, Dogo Gede,” the statement said.

Enenche disclosed that the Air Component thereafter dispatched a force package of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location.

According to him, the attack aircraft took turns in engaging the target, causing damage to some structures in the camp and neutralising scores of the criminals.

The military spokesman revealed that several bandits, who were seen attempting to flee on foot and on about 15 motorcycles, were mopped-up in follow-on attacks by the helicopters.

He stated that HUMINT sources later revealed that several of the bandits were neutralised and their motorcycles destroyed as a result of the air strikes.

In his reaction, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commended the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji for their professionalism.

The air force chief also urged them to remain resolute in the conduct of air strikes while continuing to provide close air support for ongoing ground operations, in order to eradicate all armed bandits in the regions.

“Furthermore, the Armed Forces of Nigeria sincerely appreciates the continued support and cooperation of all well-meaning Nigerians, as we keep up the tempo of our operations to defeat all enemies of our great nation,” the statement added.