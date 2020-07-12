Advertisement
‘You Reminded The World That Good Things Still Come From Nigeria,’ Buhari Hails Usman
President Muhammadu has described Kamaru Usman’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) successful welterweight title defense as a sign that good things and great people can still come out from Nigeria.
Usman had on Sunday defeated Jorge Masvidal in Abu Dhabi to retain the Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight world title, scoring a unanimous points decision 50-45, 50-45 and 49-46 on the three judges’ cards.
While congratulating him for the win which he described as “emphatic,” Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, hailed the 35-year-old for making Nigerians proud.
According to the statement, “As the first African-born and Nigerian UFC Champion, President Buhari commends the courageous fighter for finishing strong inside the octagon, proudly flying the green and white colours in distant lands, and reminding the world that good things and great people still come out of Nigeria.”
The Nigerian leader said even as the COVID-19 pandemic has brought sadness to families across the world, Usman’s title defence has brought smiles and joy to Nigerians.
“While the global COVID-19 pandemic may have brought gloom to many families and nations, the President is delighted and gratified that our welterweight champion has lifted our spirits with another professional performance proving that things will surely get better at the fullness of time when we remain committed to our vision,” the statement read.
“The President wishes Usman the very best and more victories in his career and prays that like fine wine, he improves with age.”
Taking Him On
“Gamebred (Masvidal) is the biggest, baddest dude out there right now and I had to take him,” said Usman after the fight.
“I know a lot of noise was made about him preparing on short notice but all these guys are preparing for one guy and that’s me.
“I’m just at a level better. I have more tools in the tool box and when I need to I can pull them out and use them.”