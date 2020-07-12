‘You Reminded The World That Good Things Still Come From Nigeria,’ Buhari Hails Usman

President Muhammadu has described Kamaru Usman’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) successful welterweight title defense as a sign that good things and great people can still come out from Nigeria.

Usman had on Sunday defeated Jorge Masvidal in Abu Dhabi to retain the Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight world title, scoring a unanimous points decision 50-45, 50-45 and 49-46 on the three judges’ cards.

While congratulating him for the win which he described as “emphatic,” Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, hailed the 35-year-old for making Nigerians proud.

According to the statement, “As the first African-born and Nigerian UFC Champion, President Buhari commends the courageous fighter for finishing strong inside the octagon, proudly flying the green and white colours in distant lands, and reminding the world that good things and great people still come out of Nigeria.”

The Nigerian leader said even as the COVID-19 pandemic has brought sadness to families across the world, Usman’s title defence has brought smiles and joy to Nigerians.